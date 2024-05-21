Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹164.9 and closed at ₹164.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹165.4 and the low was ₹164.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,161.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 289,973 shares.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹164.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.27 and ₹165.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by -0.09% and is currently trading at ₹164.80. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have gained 91.63%, reaching ₹164.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.24%
|3 Months
|-13.7%
|6 Months
|60.56%
|YTD
|26.99%
|1 Year
|91.63%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.52
|Support 1
|164.27
|Resistance 2
|166.08
|Support 2
|163.58
|Resistance 3
|166.77
|Support 3
|163.02
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 8.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.4 & ₹164.15 yesterday to end at ₹164.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
