Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 164.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 164.9 and closed at 164.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 165.4 and the low was 164.15. The market capitalization stood at 227,161.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 289,973 shares.

21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹164.85, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 164.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.27 and 165.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by -0.09% and is currently trading at 164.80. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have gained 91.63%, reaching 164.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.24%
3 Months-13.7%
6 Months60.56%
YTD26.99%
1 Year91.63%
21 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.52Support 1164.27
Resistance 2166.08Support 2163.58
Resistance 3166.77Support 3163.02
21 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 8.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5578
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
21 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30970 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.

21 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹164.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165.4 & 164.15 yesterday to end at 164.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

