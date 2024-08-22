Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹173.45 and closed at ₹172.15. The stock reached a high of ₹174.8 and a low of ₹172.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹239,487.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 560,781 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 560 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.8 & ₹172.05 yesterday to end at ₹173.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend