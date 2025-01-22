Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2025, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 130.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's shares opened at 131.85 and closed at 130.5, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 133.7 and a low of 130.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 185,101.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 121.25, with a BSE volume of 1,156,054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.61%, currently trading at 130.30. Over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has dropped by 11.46%, also reaching 130.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months-10.72%
6 Months-20.95%
YTD-3.91%
1 Year-11.46%
22 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.05Support 1130.0
Resistance 2134.9Support 2128.8
Resistance 3136.1Support 3126.95
22 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 27.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy9998
    Hold6665
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4446
22 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15064 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1156 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹130.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 133.7 & 130.65 yesterday to end at 131.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

