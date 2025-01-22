Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's shares opened at ₹131.85 and closed at ₹130.5, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹133.7 and a low of ₹130.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹185,101.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹121.25, with a BSE volume of 1,156,054 shares.
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.61%, currently trading at ₹130.30. Over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has dropped by 11.46%, also reaching ₹130.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.51%
|3 Months
|-10.72%
|6 Months
|-20.95%
|YTD
|-3.91%
|1 Year
|-11.46%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.05
|Support 1
|130.0
|Resistance 2
|134.9
|Support 2
|128.8
|Resistance 3
|136.1
|Support 3
|126.95
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 27.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 42.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1156 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹133.7 & ₹130.65 yesterday to end at ₹131.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.