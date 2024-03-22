Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 3.95 %. The stock closed at 158.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 160.75 and closed at 158.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 164.80, while the low was 160. The market capitalization stands at 226,473.32 crore. The 52-week high and low are 196.80 and 75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,162,348 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹158.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,162,348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of 158.2.

