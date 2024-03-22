Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹160.75 and closed at ₹158.20 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹164.80, while the low was ₹160. The market capitalization stands at ₹226,473.32 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹196.80 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,162,348 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹158.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,162,348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of ₹158.2.