Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation shares fall as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
29 min read . 01:18 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 166.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at 164.95. The high for the day was 168.45, and the low was 163.6. The market capitalization of the company stood at 229847.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8, and the low was 83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 2144875 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:18 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between 164.25 (low) and 168.25 (high) on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -17.91% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 17.91% lower than the previous day, with the price trading at 165.4, reflecting a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 165.6 and a trough of 164.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 165.12 and 164.83, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.48Support 1164.63
Resistance 2165.97Support 2164.27
Resistance 3166.33Support 3163.78
22 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days162.64
10 Days161.02
20 Days165.53
50 Days167.34
100 Days159.65
300 Days128.66
22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹165.25, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹166.9

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 165.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.18 and 169.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.81% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation until 11 AM is 10.81% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 165.3, showing a decrease of 0.96%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 167.08 and 164.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 164.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.82Support 1165.12
Resistance 2166.23Support 2164.83
Resistance 3166.52Support 3164.42
22 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹165.4, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹166.9

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 165.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.18 and 169.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 0.96% to reach 165.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.01% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation165.3-1.6-0.96196.885.3227643.9
Bharat Petroleum Corporation632.3-11.6-1.8687.65331.5132561.24
Gujarat Natural Resources21.431.025.031.112.27171.98
22 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 8.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5577
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6665
22 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.14% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM has increased by 5.14% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 165.7, showing a decrease of -0.72%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 167.2 & a low of 164.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.08Support 1164.13
Resistance 2168.62Support 2162.72
Resistance 3170.03Support 3161.18
22 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 1.2% to reach 164.9, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are recording gains of 0.14% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation164.9-2.0-1.2196.885.3227093.04
Bharat Petroleum Corporation634.1-9.8-1.52687.65331.5132938.61
Gujarat Natural Resources21.431.025.031.112.27171.98
22 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹166.2, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹166.9

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 166.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.18 and 169.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 167.10. Over the past year, the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has surged by 91.51% to reach 167.10, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.74%
3 Months-12.65%
6 Months65.17%
YTD28.53%
1 Year91.51%
22 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.9Support 1164.05
Resistance 2171.1Support 2161.4
Resistance 3173.75Support 3159.2
22 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 9.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5577
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6665
22 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31418 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹164.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 168.45 & 163.6 yesterday to end at 164.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

