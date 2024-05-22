Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation shares fall as market sentiment turns bearish

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹164.95. The high for the day was ₹168.45, and the low was ₹163.6. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹229847.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8, and the low was ₹83.53. The BSE volume for the day was 2144875 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between ₹164.25 (low) and ₹168.25 (high) on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 17.91% lower than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹165.4, reflecting a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 165.6 and a trough of 164.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 165.12 and 164.83, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.48
|Support 1
|164.63
|Resistance 2
|165.97
|Support 2
|164.27
|Resistance 3
|166.33
|Support 3
|163.78
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|162.64
|10 Days
|161.02
|20 Days
|165.53
|50 Days
|167.34
|100 Days
|159.65
|300 Days
|128.66
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹165.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.18 and ₹169.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation until 11 AM is 10.81% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹165.3, showing a decrease of 0.96%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 167.08 and 164.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 164.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.82
|Support 1
|165.12
|Resistance 2
|166.23
|Support 2
|164.83
|Resistance 3
|166.52
|Support 3
|164.42
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 0.96% to reach ₹165.3, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.01% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|165.3
|-1.6
|-0.96
|196.8
|85.3
|227643.9
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|632.3
|-11.6
|-1.8
|687.65
|331.5
|132561.24
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|21.43
|1.02
|5.0
|31.1
|12.27
|171.98
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 8.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM has increased by 5.14% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹165.7, showing a decrease of -0.72%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 167.2 & a low of 164.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.08
|Support 1
|164.13
|Resistance 2
|168.62
|Support 2
|162.72
|Resistance 3
|170.03
|Support 3
|161.18
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 1.2% to reach ₹164.9, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are recording gains of 0.14% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|164.9
|-2.0
|-1.2
|196.8
|85.3
|227093.04
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|634.1
|-9.8
|-1.52
|687.65
|331.5
|132938.61
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|21.43
|1.02
|5.0
|31.1
|12.27
|171.98
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹166.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.18 and ₹169.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹167.10. Over the past year, the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has surged by 91.51% to reach ₹167.10, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.74%
|3 Months
|-12.65%
|6 Months
|65.17%
|YTD
|28.53%
|1 Year
|91.51%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.9
|Support 1
|164.05
|Resistance 2
|171.1
|Support 2
|161.4
|Resistance 3
|173.75
|Support 3
|159.2
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.45 & ₹163.6 yesterday to end at ₹164.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
