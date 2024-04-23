Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 166.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 170.1 and closed at 166.65. The high for the day was 172.15 and the low was 168.8. The market capitalization stood at 235,287.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 196.8 and 76.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,649,773 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.85, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹166.65

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 170.85, with a 2.52% increase in value. This represents a net change of 4.2 points.

23 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,649,773 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 166.65.

