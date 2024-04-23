Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Gains in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹170.1 and closed at ₹166.65. The high for the day was ₹172.15 and the low was ₹168.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹235,287.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹196.8 and ₹76.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,649,773 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹170.85, with a 2.52% increase in value. This represents a net change of 4.2 points.
On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,649,773 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹166.65.
