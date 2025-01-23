Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's shares opened at ₹132 and closed slightly lower at ₹131.1. The stock reached a high of ₹132.45 and a low of ₹128.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹184,310.40 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹121.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 797,120 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 797 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.45 & ₹128.45 yesterday to end at ₹130.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.