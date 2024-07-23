Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stocks plummet as investors show concern

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock on the last day showed no change in the open and close price at ₹165.55. The high for the day was ₹168.95 and the low was ₹163.80. The market capitalization stood at ₹231,568.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.80 and ₹85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,530,097 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹167.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.98 and ₹170.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 170.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹168.30. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has surged by 69.29% to ₹168.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.69%
|3 Months
|-9.96%
|6 Months
|13.6%
|YTD
|29.53%
|1 Year
|69.29%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.13
|Support 1
|164.98
|Resistance 2
|172.12
|Support 2
|161.82
|Resistance 3
|175.28
|Support 3
|159.83
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹156.5, 6.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1530 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.95 & ₹163.8 yesterday to end at ₹168.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.