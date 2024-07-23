Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stocks plummet as investors show concern

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 168.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock on the last day showed no change in the open and close price at 165.55. The high for the day was 168.95 and the low was 163.80. The market capitalization stood at 231,568.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.80 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,530,097 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.5, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹168.15

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 167.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.98 and 170.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 170.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 168.30. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has surged by 69.29% to 168.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.69%
3 Months-9.96%
6 Months13.6%
YTD29.53%
1 Year69.29%
23 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.13Support 1164.98
Resistance 2172.12Support 2161.82
Resistance 3175.28Support 3159.83
23 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 156.5, 6.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy6667
    Hold6667
    Sell7773
    Strong Sell5566
23 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27961 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1530 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹165.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 168.95 & 163.8 yesterday to end at 168.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

