LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 166.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 168 and closed at 166.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.25 and the low was 164.25. The market capitalization stood at 229,916.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 196.8 and 85.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,644,547 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:31:07 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.35, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹166.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 167.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.68 and 168.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:15:09 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.42% today, reaching 167.65. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 87.58% to the same price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.18%
3 Months-10.39%
6 Months64.89%
YTD28.57%
1 Year87.58%
23 May 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.68Support 1164.68
Resistance 2170.47Support 2162.47
Resistance 3172.68Support 3160.68
23 May 2024, 08:37:13 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 9.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5577
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6665
23 May 2024, 08:34:14 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30878 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1644 k.

23 May 2024, 08:05:55 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 168.25 & 164.25 yesterday to end at 166.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

