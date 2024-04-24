Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price sees gains on positive trading day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹173.1 and closed at ₹170.85. The stock reached a high of ₹173.3 and a low of ₹167.9. The market capitalization of the company was ₹231,568.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹77.92. The BSE volume for the day was 1,282,421 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The decrease in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential shift in the current trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin to reverse in the near future.
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹168.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹166.27 and ₹171.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹166.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 171.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹168.95. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 114.82% to reach ₹168.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.02%
|3 Months
|15.45%
|6 Months
|91.13%
|YTD
|29.46%
|1 Year
|114.82%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.67
|Support 1
|166.27
|Resistance 2
|175.18
|Support 2
|164.38
|Resistance 3
|177.07
|Support 3
|160.87
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 15.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19.00 mn & BSE volume was 1649.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹173.3 & ₹167.9 yesterday to end at ₹170.85. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
