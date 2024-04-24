Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price sees gains on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 168.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 173.1 and closed at 170.85. The stock reached a high of 173.3 and a low of 167.9. The market capitalization of the company was 231,568.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 77.92. The BSE volume for the day was 1,282,421 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.21%

The decrease in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential shift in the current trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin to reverse in the near future.

24 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹168.15

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 168.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 166.27 and 171.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 166.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 171.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at 168.95. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 114.82% to reach 168.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.02%
3 Months15.45%
6 Months91.13%
YTD29.46%
1 Year114.82%
24 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1171.67Support 1166.27
Resistance 2175.18Support 2164.38
Resistance 3177.07Support 3160.87
24 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy5666
Buy7788
Hold77711
Sell3332
Strong Sell6663
24 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 20672572 as compared to the 20 day avg of 24330456

The trading volume yesterday was 15.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19.00 mn & BSE volume was 1649.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 173.3 & 167.9 yesterday to end at 170.85. The technical trend suggests that following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.