Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 137.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 137.9 and closed slightly lower at 137.25. The day's trading saw a high of 139.75 and a low of 137.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 193,573.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 117.25, with a trading volume of 1,049,087 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.35Support 1136.85
Resistance 2140.8Support 2135.8
Resistance 3141.85Support 3134.35
24 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 21.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6654
    Buy9998
    Hold6675
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell4457
24 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16599 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1049 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹137.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 139.75 & 137.25 yesterday to end at 137.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

