Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened and closed at ₹130.5, with a high of ₹130.8 and a low of ₹128.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹183,336 crore. Over the past year, IOC's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹121.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 266,441 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.77
|Support 1
|128.87
|Resistance 2
|131.73
|Support 2
|127.93
|Resistance 3
|132.67
|Support 3
|126.97
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 28.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.8 & ₹128.9 yesterday to end at ₹129.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.