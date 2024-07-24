Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹169.95 and closed at ₹168.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹169.95 and a low of ₹160.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹228,401.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, and the 52-week low is ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,078,419 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1078 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.95 & ₹160.7 yesterday to end at ₹165.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.