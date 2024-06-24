Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

3 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 166.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at 166.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 167.3, and the low was 164.7. The market capitalization stood at 230191.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 773307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:11:16 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.87%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential shift in the current trend towards bearish sentiment. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

24 Jun 2024, 01:01:22 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was 164.7 and the high price was 167.65.

24 Jun 2024, 12:49:59 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 20.64% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 20.64% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 166.55, showing a slight increase of -0.12%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a steady upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:38:26 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 167.93 and 166.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 166.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.57Support 1166.82
Resistance 2167.93Support 2166.43
Resistance 3168.32Support 3166.07
24 Jun 2024, 12:23:51 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days168.48
10 Days167.73
20 Days166.25
50 Days166.84
100 Days166.70
300 Days136.30
24 Jun 2024, 12:12:54 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹166.75

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 167.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 165.67 and 168.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 165.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:45:48 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 28.50% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The Indian Oil Corporation's trading volume by 11 AM has increased by 28.50% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 166.95, reflecting a 0.12% increase. Volume traded is a significant metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 11:33:43 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 167.65 and a minimum of 166.0 in the last trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 166.77 and 167.38 in the previous hour, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.93Support 1166.28
Resistance 2168.62Support 2165.32
Resistance 3169.58Support 3164.63
24 Jun 2024, 11:20:34 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 167.3 & 164.7 yesterday to end at 166.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

