Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹166.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹167.3, and the low was ₹164.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹230191.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 773307 shares.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential shift in the current trend towards bearish sentiment. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was ₹164.7 and the high price was ₹167.65.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 20.64% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹166.55, showing a slight increase of -0.12%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a steady upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 167.93 and 166.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 166.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.57
|Support 1
|166.82
|Resistance 2
|167.93
|Support 2
|166.43
|Resistance 3
|168.32
|Support 3
|166.07
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|168.48
|10 Days
|167.73
|20 Days
|166.25
|50 Days
|166.84
|100 Days
|166.70
|300 Days
|136.30
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹167.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹165.67 and ₹168.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹165.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The Indian Oil Corporation's trading volume by 11 AM has increased by 28.50% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹166.95, reflecting a 0.12% increase. Volume traded is a significant metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 167.65 and a minimum of 166.0 in the last trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 166.77 and 167.38 in the previous hour, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.93
|Support 1
|166.28
|Resistance 2
|168.62
|Support 2
|165.32
|Resistance 3
|169.58
|Support 3
|164.63
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹167.3 & ₹164.7 yesterday to end at ₹166.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend