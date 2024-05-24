Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹167.25 and closed at ₹166.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹169.35 and the low was ₹166.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹231,224.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹196.8 and ₹85.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,470,595 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 10.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1470 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.35 & ₹166.65 yesterday to end at ₹166.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend