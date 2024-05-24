Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 166.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 167.25 and closed at 166.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 169.35 and the low was 166.65. The market capitalization stands at 231,224.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 196.8 and 85.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,470,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 10.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5577
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6665
24 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30876 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1470 k.

24 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 169.35 & 166.65 yesterday to end at 166.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

