Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹120.80 and closed at ₹121.30, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹121.30 and dipped to a low of ₹119.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹169,737.28 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹190.90 and above its 52-week low of ₹114.35. BSE recorded a volume of 221,057 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has remained unchanged today, trading at ₹120.20, in line with its competitors. Similarly, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have seen slight increases of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|120.2
|0.0
|0.0
|185.95
|114.35
|169737.28
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|252.0
|1.0
|0.4
|376.0
|242.3
|109329.42
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|19.94
|0.42
|2.15
|22.35
|9.93
|256.04
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Oil Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹120.20, up 0.00% from yesterday's ₹120.20
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹120.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹119.47 and ₹121.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹119.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹120.65. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has declined by 31.63%, also settling at ₹120.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|-5.17%
|6 Months
|-30.69%
|YTD
|-11.87%
|1 Year
|-31.63%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.32
|Support 1
|119.47
|Resistance 2
|122.23
|Support 2
|118.53
|Resistance 3
|123.17
|Support 3
|117.62
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 24.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹90.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13045 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹121.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.30 & ₹119.45 yesterday to end at ₹120.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend