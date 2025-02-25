Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.00 %. The stock closed at 120.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.20 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 120.80 and closed at 121.30, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 121.30 and dipped to a low of 119.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 169,737.28 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 190.90 and above its 52-week low of 114.35. BSE recorded a volume of 221,057 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has remained unchanged today, trading at 120.20, in line with its competitors. Similarly, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have seen slight increases of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation120.20.00.0185.95114.35169737.28
Bharat Petroleum Corporation252.01.00.4376.0242.3109329.42
Gujarat Natural Resources19.940.422.1522.359.93256.04
25 Feb 2025, 09:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Oil Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹120.20, up 0.00% from yesterday's ₹120.20

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 120.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 119.47 and 121.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 119.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at 120.65. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has declined by 31.63%, also settling at 120.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months-5.17%
6 Months-30.69%
YTD-11.87%
1 Year-31.63%
25 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.32Support 1119.47
Resistance 2122.23Support 2118.53
Resistance 3123.17Support 3117.62
25 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 24.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 90.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9999
    Hold7767
    Sell3365
    Strong Sell4445
25 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13045 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹121.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 121.30 & 119.45 yesterday to end at 120.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

