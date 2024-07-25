Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹165.95 and closed at ₹165.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹169.2, and the low was ₹165.85. The market capitalization was ₹232395.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8, and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1422874 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.95
|Support 1
|166.6
|Resistance 2
|171.25
|Support 2
|164.55
|Resistance 3
|173.3
|Support 3
|163.25
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹156.5, 7.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1422 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.2 & ₹165.85 yesterday to end at ₹168.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.