Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation opened and closed at ₹166.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹167.65 and a low of ₹164.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹229,021.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,896,880 shares.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1896 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹167.65 & ₹164.7 yesterday to end at ₹166.75. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.