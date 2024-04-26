Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 168.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 169.45 and closed at 168.75. The high for the day was 171 and the low was 169. The market capitalization stood at 234529.68 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 77.92. The BSE volume was 1307410 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at 170.65. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have gained 116.95%, reaching 170.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.71%
3 Months12.64%
6 Months97.45%
YTD31.07%
1 Year116.95%
26 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1171.23Support 1169.23
Resistance 2172.12Support 2168.12
Resistance 3173.23Support 3167.23
26 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 11.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy7786
    Hold77711
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6664
26 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23788 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1446 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹168.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 171 & 169 yesterday to end at 168.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.