Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹169.45 and closed at ₹168.75. The high for the day was ₹171 and the low was ₹169. The market capitalization stood at ₹234529.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹77.92. The BSE volume was 1307410 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at ₹170.65. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have gained 116.95%, reaching ₹170.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.71%
|3 Months
|12.64%
|6 Months
|97.45%
|YTD
|31.07%
|1 Year
|116.95%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.23
|Support 1
|169.23
|Resistance 2
|172.12
|Support 2
|168.12
|Resistance 3
|173.23
|Support 3
|167.23
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 11.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|6
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 20.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1446 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹171 & ₹169 yesterday to end at ₹168.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
