Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Shares Surge in Today's Trading

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹174.65 and closed at ₹173. The highest price reached was ₹174.65 and the lowest was ₹173.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹239694.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 53,573 shares.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures prices and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders might consider maintaining their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Oil Corporation's stock experienced a low of ₹172.45 and a high of ₹174.65, reflecting a range of ₹2.20 for the trading session.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation is 31.29% lower than it was yesterday, with the price currently at ₹173.2, down by 0.12%. The volume of trades, alongside the price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 173.5 and a low of 172.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 173.15 (Resistance level 1), suggesting upward momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.73
|Support 1
|172.83
|Resistance 2
|174.07
|Support 2
|172.27
|Resistance 3
|174.63
|Support 3
|171.93
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|172.57
|10 Days
|169.62
|20 Days
|172.73
|50 Days
|170.32
|100 Days
|168.53
|300 Days
|154.05
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹173.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹172.15 and ₹174.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹172.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 174.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation had decreased by 33.75% compared to the previous day, with the share price at ₹172.9, down by 0.06%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a price decrease with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 173.78 and 172.68 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 172.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 173.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.15
|Support 1
|172.4
|Resistance 2
|173.55
|Support 2
|172.05
|Resistance 3
|173.9
|Support 3
|171.65
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹172.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹172.15 and ₹174.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹172.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 174.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has dropped by 0.2% today, trading at ₹172.65, mirroring the performance of its peers. Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.62% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|172.65
|-0.35
|-0.2
|196.8
|85.51
|237766.0
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|350.85
|-1.15
|-0.33
|359.05
|165.75
|73555.45
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|18.4
|-0.02
|-0.11
|31.1
|12.27
|147.66
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 3.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|5
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Indian Oil Corporation's trading volume has decreased by 22.50% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹172.7, reflecting a decline of 0.17%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher trading volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.65 & ₹173.25 yesterday to end at ₹174.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend