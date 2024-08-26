Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Shares Surge in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 173 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 174.65 and closed at 173. The highest price reached was 174.65 and the lowest was 173.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 239694.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 53,573 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:11 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 1.25%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures prices and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders might consider maintaining their long positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, Indian Oil Corporation's stock experienced a low of 172.45 and a high of 174.65, reflecting a range of 2.20 for the trading session.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -31.29% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation is 31.29% lower than it was yesterday, with the price currently at 173.2, down by 0.12%. The volume of trades, alongside the price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 173.5 and a low of 172.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 173.15 (Resistance level 1), suggesting upward momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.73Support 1172.83
Resistance 2174.07Support 2172.27
Resistance 3174.63Support 3171.93
26 Aug 2024, 12:24 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days172.57
10 Days169.62
20 Days172.73
50 Days170.32
100 Days168.53
300 Days154.05
26 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.15, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹173

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 173.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 172.15 and 174.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 172.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 174.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.75% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Oil Corporation had decreased by 33.75% compared to the previous day, with the share price at 172.9, down by 0.06%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a price decrease with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 173.78 and 172.68 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 172.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 173.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.15Support 1172.4
Resistance 2173.55Support 2172.05
Resistance 3173.9Support 3171.65
26 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.6, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹173

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 172.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 172.15 and 174.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 172.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 174.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has dropped by 0.2% today, trading at 172.65, mirroring the performance of its peers. Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.62% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation172.65-0.35-0.2196.885.51237766.0
Bharat Petroleum Corporation350.85-1.15-0.33359.05165.7573555.45
Gujarat Natural Resources18.4-0.02-0.1131.112.27147.66
26 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 3.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8865
    Hold5565
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell7756
26 Aug 2024, 10:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -22.50% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Indian Oil Corporation's trading volume has decreased by 22.50% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 172.7, reflecting a decline of 0.17%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher trading volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹173 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 174.65 & 173.25 yesterday to end at 174.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

