Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 137.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 138 and closed slightly lower at 137.8. The stock experienced a high of 139.45 and a low of 137.35. With a market capitalization of 195,254.4 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 813,276 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 196.8, while the 52-week low stands at 123.55, indicating significant volatility over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 20.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6654
    Buy9998
    Hold6675
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell4457
26 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16530 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 813 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹137.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 139.45 & 137.35 yesterday to end at 138.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

