Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹138 and closed slightly lower at ₹137.8. The stock experienced a high of ₹139.45 and a low of ₹137.35. With a market capitalization of ₹195,254.4 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 813,276 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹196.8, while the 52-week low stands at ₹123.55, indicating significant volatility over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 20.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 813 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹139.45 & ₹137.35 yesterday to end at ₹138.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend