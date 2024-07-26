Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 176.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 167 and closed at 168.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 177.5, while the low was 166.55. The market capitalization stood at 243,550.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,646,199 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹176.9, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹176.85

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 176.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 170.07 and 181.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 170.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 181.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 1.16% and is currently trading at 178.90. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have risen by 77.56% to 178.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.27%
3 Months-3.49%
6 Months23.07%
YTD36.2%
1 Year77.56%
26 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1181.02Support 1170.07
Resistance 2184.73Support 2162.83
Resistance 3191.97Support 3159.12
26 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 156.5, 11.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy6667
    Hold6667
    Sell7773
    Strong Sell5566
26 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 78 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31768 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 147.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 75 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹168.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.5 & 166.55 yesterday to end at 176.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

