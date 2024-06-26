Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 166.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 166.65 and closed at 166.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 167.05, and the low was 164.1. The market capitalization stood at 226404.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 196.8 and 85.51, respectively. The BSE volume was 1196551 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.33Support 1163.38
Resistance 2168.17Support 2162.27
Resistance 3169.28Support 3160.43
26 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 8.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6658
    Hold6657
    Sell7773
    Strong Sell6666
26 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24089 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1196 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 167.05 & 164.1 yesterday to end at 166.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

