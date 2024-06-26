Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹166.65 and closed at ₹166.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹167.05, and the low was ₹164.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹226404.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹196.8 and ₹85.51, respectively. The BSE volume was 1196551 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.33
|Support 1
|163.38
|Resistance 2
|168.17
|Support 2
|162.27
|Resistance 3
|169.28
|Support 3
|160.43
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 8.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1196 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹167.05 & ₹164.1 yesterday to end at ₹166.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.