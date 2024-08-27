Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹174.65 and closed at ₹173. The stock reached a high of ₹174.65 and a low of ₹172.45. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹238,867.72 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹85.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 525,350 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|174.52
|Support 1
|172.32
|Resistance 2
|175.68
|Support 2
|171.28
|Resistance 3
|176.72
|Support 3
|170.12
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 3.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|5
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 525 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.65 & ₹172.45 yesterday to end at ₹173.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend