Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 173 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 174.65 and closed at 173. The stock reached a high of 174.65 and a low of 172.45. The company's market capitalization stands at 238,867.72 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of 196.8 and a low of 85.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 525,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1174.52Support 1172.32
Resistance 2175.68Support 2171.28
Resistance 3176.72Support 3170.12
27 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 3.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8865
    Hold5565
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell7756
27 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23124 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 525 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹173 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 174.65 & 172.45 yesterday to end at 173.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

