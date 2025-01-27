Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹130.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹129.90. The day's trading saw a high of ₹132.75 and a low of ₹127.90. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹181,119 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹121.25, with a trading volume of 818,308 shares on the BSE.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 30.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 818 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹132.75 & ₹127.90 yesterday to end at ₹128.25. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.