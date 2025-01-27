Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 129.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 130.60 and closed slightly lower at 129.90. The day's trading saw a high of 132.75 and a low of 127.90. The company's market capitalization stands at 181,119 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 196.80 and a low of 121.25, with a trading volume of 818,308 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 30.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy9998
    Hold6665
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4446
27 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15373 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 818 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹129.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 132.75 & 127.90 yesterday to end at 128.25. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

