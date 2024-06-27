Explore
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 164.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 165.35 and closed at 164.40 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 165.35, while the low was 164. The market capitalization stands at 226,266.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 196.80 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 953,163 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:15:09 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has remained unchanged at 164.30 today. However, over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant increase of 83.85% to 164.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to reach 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.49%
3 Months-8.29%
6 Months29.76%
YTD26.51%
1 Year83.85%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.17Support 1163.82
Resistance 2165.93Support 2163.23
Resistance 3166.52Support 3162.47
27 Jun 2024, 08:30:39 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 8.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6658
    Hold6657
    Sell7773
    Strong Sell6666
27 Jun 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23384 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 953 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:03:25 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹164.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165.35 & 164 yesterday to end at 164.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

