Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 166.1, down -0.84% from yesterday's 167.5
BackBack

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹166.1, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹167.5

27 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 167.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 163.4 and closed at 165.15. The highest price reached during the day was 168.8, while the lowest was 163.4. The market capitalization stood at 230,673.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,940,590 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30:50 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹166.1, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹167.5

Today, the Indian Oil Corporation stock closed at 166.1, showing a decrease of 0.84% from the previous trading day. The net change was -1.4 rupees. Yesterday, the closing price was 167.5.

27 Mar 2024, 06:17:48 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation166.1-1.4-0.84196.875.77228745.62
Bharat Petroleum Corporation595.65-4.15-0.69687.65327.05126841.02
Gujarat Natural Resources15.0-0.17-1.1231.111.96120.38
27 Mar 2024, 05:30:05 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was 165.4, and the high price reached was 171.4.

27 Mar 2024, 03:21:20 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 168.7 as against previous close of 167.9

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 166.25 with a bid price of 166.55 and an offer price of 166.7. The offer quantity is 39000 and the bid quantity is 19500. The open interest for the stock is at 69108000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 03:17:17 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock is 75.75, while the 52-week high price is 196.80. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03:59 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹166.65, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹167.5

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 166.65 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:40:43 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.5 (-47.37%) & 0.15 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.1 (-32.26%) & 0.35 (-56.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 02:31:43 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation167.80.30.18196.875.77231086.79
Bharat Petroleum Corporation603.954.150.69687.65327.05128608.46
Gujarat Natural Resources15.30.130.8631.111.96122.79
27 Mar 2024, 02:20:02 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168.4, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹167.5

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 168.4, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Indian Oil Corporation Shareholdings

27 Mar 2024, 02:13:18 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was 167.95, and the high price was 171.40.

27 Mar 2024, 02:01:24 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 168.7 as against previous close of 167.9

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 168.6 with a bid price of 168.75 and an offer price of 168.9. The bid quantity is 29250 and the offer quantity is 39000. The stock has an open interest of 80242500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 01:43:01 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168.25, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹167.5

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 168.25, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40:35 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:30:48 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days160.77
10 Days164.58
20 Days168.89
50 Days165.25
100 Days140.05
300 Days115.77
27 Mar 2024, 01:22:58 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.95 (+0.0%) & 0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.5 (-51.61%) & 0.2 (-75.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 01:12:41 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 168.55 and a high of 171.4.

27 Mar 2024, 01:02:28 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.55, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹167.5

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently at 169.55, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Indian Oil Corporation Board Meetings

27 Mar 2024, 12:51:40 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:42:08 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 168.7 as against previous close of 167.9

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.3 with a bid price of 169.35 and an offer price of 169.5. The bid and offer quantities are both at 29250. The stock has a high open interest of 79131000, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 12:32:19 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation169.251.751.04196.875.77233083.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation605.755.950.99687.65327.05128991.77
Gujarat Natural Resources15.380.211.3831.111.96123.43
27 Mar 2024, 12:24:28 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.6, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹167.5

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently at 169.6, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Indian Oil Corporation.

27 Mar 2024, 12:12:38 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between 168.55 and 171.40 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 12:02:25 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.85 (-10.53%) & 0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.55 (-50.0%) & 0.3 (-62.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 11:51:40 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6557
Buy87710
Hold7101010
Sell3231
Strong Sell6651
27 Mar 2024, 11:40:45 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.15, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹167.5

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at 169.15, which represents a 0.99% increase. The net change is 1.65 points.

27 Mar 2024, 11:32:14 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation169.41.91.13196.875.77233290.24
Bharat Petroleum Corporation608.158.351.39687.65327.05129502.84
Gujarat Natural Resources15.05-0.12-0.7931.111.96120.78
27 Mar 2024, 11:21:25 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 168.7 as against previous close of 167.9

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.45 with a bid price and offer price of 169.45 and 169.5 respectively. The bid and offer quantities stand at 9750 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 80749500, indicating strong investor interest in the company.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 11:12:01 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between a low of 168.55 and a high of 171.4 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00:44 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.35, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹167.5

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 169.35 with a 1.1% increase in value. The net change in price is 1.85.

27 Mar 2024, 10:42:56 AM IST

Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.1 (+15.79%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.35 (-56.45%) & 0.3 (-62.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 10:32:12 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation169.72.21.31196.875.77233703.39
Bharat Petroleum Corporation605.75.90.98687.65327.05128981.12
Gujarat Natural Resources15.16-0.01-0.0731.111.96121.66
27 Mar 2024, 10:22:59 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.95, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹167.5

Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at 169.95, with a percent change of 1.46% and a net change of 2.45. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:10:40 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between 168.55 as the low and 171.4 as the high on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:03:05 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 168.7 as against previous close of 167.9

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 170.8. The bid price is 170.85 and the offer price is 170.95. The offer quantity is 78000 and the bid quantity is 9750. The open interest stands at 83109000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 09:52:44 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:40:06 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.8, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹167.5

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at 170.8, which represents a 1.97% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.3.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.14%
3 Months28.72%
6 Months82.01%
YTD28.96%
1 Year117.19%
27 Mar 2024, 09:02:56 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.5, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹165.15

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 167.5, showing a 1.42% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 2.35 in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:01:01 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹165.15 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation had a BSE volume of 1,940,590 shares with a closing price of 165.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie