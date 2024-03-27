Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 166.1, down -0.84% from yesterday's 167.5

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹163.4 and closed at ₹165.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹168.8, while the lowest was ₹163.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹230,673.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8, and the 52-week low was ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,940,590 shares traded.
Today, the Indian Oil Corporation stock closed at ₹166.1, showing a decrease of 0.84% from the previous trading day. The net change was -1.4 rupees. Yesterday, the closing price was ₹167.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|166.1
|-1.4
|-0.84
|196.8
|75.77
|228745.62
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|595.65
|-4.15
|-0.69
|687.65
|327.05
|126841.02
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|15.0
|-0.17
|-1.12
|31.1
|11.96
|120.38
Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹165.4, and the high price reached was ₹171.4.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 166.25 with a bid price of 166.55 and an offer price of 166.7. The offer quantity is 39000 and the bid quantity is 19500. The open interest for the stock is at 69108000.
The 52-week low price of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock is 75.75, while the 52-week high price is 196.80. This shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹166.65 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.5 (-47.37%) & ₹0.15 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.1 (-32.26%) & ₹0.35 (-56.25%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|167.8
|0.3
|0.18
|196.8
|75.77
|231086.79
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|603.95
|4.15
|0.69
|687.65
|327.05
|128608.46
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|15.3
|0.13
|0.86
|31.1
|11.96
|122.79
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹168.4, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was ₹167.95, and the high price was ₹171.40.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 168.6 with a bid price of 168.75 and an offer price of 168.9. The bid quantity is 29250 and the offer quantity is 39000. The stock has an open interest of 80242500.
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹168.25, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|160.77
|10 Days
|164.58
|20 Days
|168.89
|50 Days
|165.25
|100 Days
|140.05
|300 Days
|115.77
Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.95 (+0.0%) & ₹0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.5 (-51.61%) & ₹0.2 (-75.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹168.55 and a high of ₹171.4.
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently at ₹169.55, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.3 with a bid price of 169.35 and an offer price of 169.5. The bid and offer quantities are both at 29250. The stock has a high open interest of 79131000, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|169.25
|1.75
|1.04
|196.8
|75.77
|233083.66
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|605.75
|5.95
|0.99
|687.65
|327.05
|128991.77
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|15.38
|0.21
|1.38
|31.1
|11.96
|123.43
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently at ₹169.6, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Indian Oil Corporation.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between ₹168.55 and ₹171.40 on the current day.
Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.85 (-10.53%) & ₹0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.55 (-50.0%) & ₹0.3 (-62.5%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|10
|Hold
|7
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|1
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹169.15, which represents a 0.99% increase. The net change is 1.65 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|169.4
|1.9
|1.13
|196.8
|75.77
|233290.24
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|608.15
|8.35
|1.39
|687.65
|327.05
|129502.84
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|15.05
|-0.12
|-0.79
|31.1
|11.96
|120.78
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.45 with a bid price and offer price of 169.45 and 169.5 respectively. The bid and offer quantities stand at 9750 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 80749500, indicating strong investor interest in the company.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹168.55 and a high of ₹171.4 on the current day.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹169.35 with a 1.1% increase in value. The net change in price is ₹1.85.
Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.1 (+15.79%) & ₹0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 27 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.35 (-56.45%) & ₹0.3 (-62.5%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|169.7
|2.2
|1.31
|196.8
|75.77
|233703.39
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|605.7
|5.9
|0.98
|687.65
|327.05
|128981.12
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|15.16
|-0.01
|-0.07
|31.1
|11.96
|121.66
Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹169.95, with a percent change of 1.46% and a net change of 2.45. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between ₹168.55 as the low and ₹171.4 as the high on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 170.8. The bid price is 170.85 and the offer price is 170.95. The offer quantity is 78000 and the bid quantity is 9750. The open interest stands at 83109000.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹170.8, which represents a 1.97% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.14%
|3 Months
|28.72%
|6 Months
|82.01%
|YTD
|28.96%
|1 Year
|117.19%
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹167.5, showing a 1.42% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 2.35 in the stock price.
On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation had a BSE volume of 1,940,590 shares with a closing price of ₹165.15.
