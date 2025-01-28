Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹128 and closed slightly higher at ₹128.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹128 and a low of ₹122.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹175,343.40 crores, the company remains significant in the market. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹121.25, with BSE trading volume of 794,111 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.37
|Support 1
|121.97
|Resistance 2
|130.38
|Support 2
|119.58
|Resistance 3
|132.77
|Support 3
|116.57
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹165.0, 32.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 834 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128 & ₹122.60 yesterday to end at ₹124.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend