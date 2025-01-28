Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 128.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 128 and closed slightly higher at 128.25. The stock experienced a high of 128 and a low of 122.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 175,343.40 crores, the company remains significant in the market. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 196.80 and a low of 121.25, with BSE trading volume of 794,111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.37Support 1121.97
Resistance 2130.38Support 2119.58
Resistance 3132.77Support 3116.57
28 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 165.0, 32.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold6665
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4446
28 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14853 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 834 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹128.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128 & 122.60 yesterday to end at 124.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

