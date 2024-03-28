Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 167.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's 166.25

27 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 166.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 168.95, closed at 167.5 with a high of 171.4 and a low of 165.4. The market capitalization stood at 228,745.62 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8 and the low was 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,704,490 shares traded.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹167.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹166.25

Today, the Indian Oil Corporation stock closed at 167.75, with a net change of 1.5 and a percentage change of 0.9 compared to yesterday's closing price of 166.25. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation167.751.50.9196.875.77231017.93
Bharat Petroleum Corporation603.08.01.34687.65327.05128406.17
Gujarat Natural Resources14.8-0.43-2.8231.111.96118.77
28 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's today high was 169.6 and the low was 166.4.

28 Mar 2024, 03:21 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 167.2 as against previous close of 166.75

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 168 with a bid price of 167.8 and an offer price of 167.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 19500 and a bid quantity of 9750. The open interest for the stock stands at 40833000.

28 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock was 76.65, while the 52-week high price was 196.80. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, reflecting potential volatility in the stock's performance.

28 Mar 2024, 03:02 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.65, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹166.25

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at 167.65 with a 0.84% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.4 points.

28 Mar 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.15 (-50.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.1 (-75.0%) & 2.45 (-24.62%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation169.453.21.92196.875.77233359.1
Bharat Petroleum Corporation610.915.92.67687.65327.05130088.44
Gujarat Natural Resources15.0-0.23-1.5131.111.96120.38
28 Mar 2024, 02:24 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.35, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹166.25

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 169.35, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 1.86. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of the company.

28 Mar 2024, 02:11 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between 166.4 (low) and 169.35 (high) on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 02:03 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 167.2 as against previous close of 166.75

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 168.85, with a bid price of 168.9 and an offer price of 169.05. The stock has an open interest of 50,758,500 shares, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 9750 each. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

28 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168.85, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹166.25

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 168.85, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days162.11
10 Days163.92
20 Days168.49
50 Days165.94
100 Days140.82
300 Days116.15
28 Mar 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.25 (-16.67%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-87.5%) & 2.55 (-21.54%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 01:04 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168.7, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹166.25

The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is at 168.7 with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:42 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 167.2 as against previous close of 166.75

Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is trading at 168.2 with a bid price of 168.2 and an offer price of 168.3. The offer quantity is 48750 and bid quantity is 19500. The stock has a significant open interest of 48818250. Investors are closely watching the market movements for potential trading opportunities.

28 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation168.21.951.17196.875.77231637.65
Bharat Petroleum Corporation603.08.01.34687.65327.05128406.17
Gujarat Natural Resources15.40.171.1231.111.96123.59
28 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.85, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹166.25

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 167.85, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.96. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:11 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 166.4 and a high of 168.5.

28 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.2 (-33.33%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-50.0%) & 0.15 (-62.5%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6657
Buy88710
Hold771010
Sell3331
Strong Sell6651
28 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.8, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹166.25

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 167.8, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation167.851.60.96196.875.77231155.65
Bharat Petroleum Corporation602.57.51.26687.65327.05128299.69
Gujarat Natural Resources15.380.150.9831.111.96123.43
28 Mar 2024, 11:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 167.2 as against previous close of 166.75

Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is at 167.8 with a bid price of 167.65 and an offer price of 167.75. The offer quantity stands at 39000 and bid quantity at 29250. The open interest for the stock is at 43855500. Investors can monitor these figures to make informed decisions about trading in Indian Oil Corporation's stock.

28 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated with a low of 166.4 and a high of 168.5 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.95, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹166.25

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 167.95, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Indian Oil Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-50.0%) & 0.15 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-50.0%) & 0.15 (-62.5%) respectively.

28 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation167.851.60.96196.875.77231155.65
Bharat Petroleum Corporation601.656.651.12687.65327.05128118.69
Gujarat Natural Resources15.50.271.7731.111.96124.39
28 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹166.25

The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows the price at 168 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Indian Oil Corporation.

28 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Indian Oil Corporation stock hit a low of 166.4 and a high of 168.5.

28 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation March futures opened at 167.2 as against previous close of 166.75

Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is currently at 168.4 with a bid price of 168.25 and an offer price of 168.4. The bid quantity stands at 19500 while the offer quantity is 9750. The open interest for the stock is at 44,099,250.

28 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.35, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹166.25

The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is 167.35, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 1.1.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.05%
3 Months29.56%
6 Months83.85%
YTD27.99%
1 Year116.12%
28 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹166.1, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹167.5

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows the price is 166.1 with a percent change of -0.84% and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹167.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation (BSE:IOC) had a trading volume of 1,704,490 shares with a closing price of 167.5.

