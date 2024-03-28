Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 167.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's 166.25

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹168.95, closed at ₹167.5 with a high of ₹171.4 and a low of ₹165.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹228,745.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8 and the low was ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,704,490 shares traded.
Today, the Indian Oil Corporation stock closed at ₹167.75, with a net change of 1.5 and a percentage change of 0.9 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹166.25. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|167.75
|1.5
|0.9
|196.8
|75.77
|231017.93
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|603.0
|8.0
|1.34
|687.65
|327.05
|128406.17
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|14.8
|-0.43
|-2.82
|31.1
|11.96
|118.77
Indian Oil Corporation stock's today high was ₹169.6 and the low was ₹166.4.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 168 with a bid price of 167.8 and an offer price of 167.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 19500 and a bid quantity of 9750. The open interest for the stock stands at 40833000.
The 52-week low price of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock was 76.65, while the 52-week high price was 196.80. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, reflecting potential volatility in the stock's performance.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹167.65 with a 0.84% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.4 points.
Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-50.0%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-75.0%) & ₹2.45 (-24.62%) respectively.
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹169.35, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 1.86. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of the company.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between ₹166.4 (low) and ₹169.35 (high) on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 168.85, with a bid price of 168.9 and an offer price of 169.05. The stock has an open interest of 50,758,500 shares, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 9750 each. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹168.85, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Indian Oil Corporation Key Metrics
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|162.11
|10 Days
|163.92
|20 Days
|168.49
|50 Days
|165.94
|100 Days
|140.82
|300 Days
|116.15
Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.25 (-16.67%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-87.5%) & ₹2.55 (-21.54%) respectively.
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is at ₹168.7 with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Indian Oil Corporation Board Meetings
Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is trading at 168.2 with a bid price of 168.2 and an offer price of 168.3. The offer quantity is 48750 and bid quantity is 19500. The stock has a significant open interest of 48818250. Investors are closely watching the market movements for potential trading opportunities.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹167.85, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.96. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹166.4 and a high of ₹168.5.
Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.2 (-33.33%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-50.0%) & ₹0.15 (-62.5%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|1
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹167.8, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is at 167.8 with a bid price of 167.65 and an offer price of 167.75. The offer quantity stands at 39000 and bid quantity at 29250. The open interest for the stock is at 43855500. Investors can monitor these figures to make informed decisions about trading in Indian Oil Corporation's stock.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated with a low of ₹166.4 and a high of ₹168.5 on the current day.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹167.95, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹175.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹170.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-50.0%) & ₹0.15 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Oil Corporation at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹165.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-50.0%) & ₹0.15 (-62.5%) respectively.
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows the price at ₹168 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Indian Oil Corporation.
Today, Indian Oil Corporation stock hit a low of ₹166.4 and a high of ₹168.5.
Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is currently at 168.4 with a bid price of 168.25 and an offer price of 168.4. The bid quantity stands at 19500 while the offer quantity is 9750. The open interest for the stock is at 44,099,250.
The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is ₹167.35, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 1.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.05%
|3 Months
|29.56%
|6 Months
|83.85%
|YTD
|27.99%
|1 Year
|116.12%
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows the price is ₹166.1 with a percent change of -0.84% and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation (BSE:IOC) had a trading volume of 1,704,490 shares with a closing price of ₹167.5.
