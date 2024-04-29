Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 170.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 170.95 and closed at 170.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 172.5 and the low was 169.8. The market capitalization stood at 236,251.12 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8 and the low was 77.92. The BSE volume for the day was 1,958,990 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23788 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1446 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 172.5 & 169.8 yesterday to end at 170.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

