Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.10 %. The stock closed at 122.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 123.95 and closed at 124.20, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 125.90 and a low of 121.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 173,098.10 crore, with a 52-week high of 196.80 and a low of 121.25. The BSE volume recorded was 1,173,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹124, up 1.10% from yesterday's ₹122.65

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 124 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 120.93 and 124.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 120.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 124.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at 123.30. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has declined by 16.44%, also sitting at 123.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.48%
3 Months-9.94%
6 Months-33.0%
YTD-10.14%
1 Year-16.44%
29 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.98Support 1120.93
Resistance 2127.47Support 2119.37
Resistance 3129.03Support 3116.88
29 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 30.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7665
    Buy8999
    Hold6666
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4445
29 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15461 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1195 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹124.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 125.90 & 121.85 yesterday to end at 122.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

