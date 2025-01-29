Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹123.95 and closed at ₹124.20, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹125.90 and a low of ₹121.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹173,098.10 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹121.25. The BSE volume recorded was 1,173,936 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹124 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹120.93 and ₹124.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹120.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 124.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹123.30. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has declined by 16.44%, also sitting at ₹123.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.48%
|3 Months
|-9.94%
|6 Months
|-33.0%
|YTD
|-10.14%
|1 Year
|-16.44%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.98
|Support 1
|120.93
|Resistance 2
|127.47
|Support 2
|119.37
|Resistance 3
|129.03
|Support 3
|116.88
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 30.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1195 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.90 & ₹121.85 yesterday to end at ₹122.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend