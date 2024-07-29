Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹178.15 and closed at ₹176.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹179 and the low was ₹175.5. The market cap stood at ₹243136.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 2866655 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹156.5, 11.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179 & ₹175.5 yesterday to end at ₹176.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend