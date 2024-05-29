Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock on the last day opened at ₹169.95, reached a high of ₹169.95, and a low of ₹165.8 before closing at ₹168.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹230,260.49 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 837,524 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 9.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|7
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1449 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.95 & ₹165.8 yesterday to end at ₹168.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend