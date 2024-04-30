Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 168.95, down -4.44% from yesterday's 176.8
BackBack

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹168.95, down -4.44% from yesterday's ₹176.8

46 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -4.44 %. The stock closed at 176.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 173.25, reached a high of 178, and closed at 171.55. The low for the day was 172.3. The market capitalization of the company was 243,481.19 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 196.8 and 77.92 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,609,312 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03:50 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Shareholding information

Indian Oil Corporation has a 7.70% MF holding & 8.49% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.91% in december to 7.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.84% in december to 8.49% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:30:04 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Indian Oil Corporation's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 7.17% and its return on investment was 5.22%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.30% and 14.62% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:03:53 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Financial performance

Indian Oil Corporation has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 18.21% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 8882972.00 cr, which is -6.63% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -25.78% and a profit decline of -23.86% in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:30:02 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 10.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy7787
    Hold77711
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6664
30 Apr 2024, 06:06:03 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 4.44% to reach 168.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, while Gujarat Natural Resources are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation168.95-7.85-4.44196.881.4232670.52
Bharat Petroleum Corporation610.2-8.5-1.37687.65331.5129939.37
Gujarat Natural Resources16.010.31.9131.112.27128.48
30 Apr 2024, 05:30:42 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of 168 and a high of 180 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:33:00 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Futures trading lower by -4.61%; Futures open interest increased by 9.14%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48:00 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹168.95, down -4.44% from yesterday's ₹176.8

Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at 168.95 - a 4.44% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 176.67 , 184.33 , 188.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 164.67 , 160.33 , 152.67.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:45:44 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 64.18% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 3 PM is 64.18% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 168.95, showing a decrease of -4.44%. Volume traded is a crucial factor along with price in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:35:59 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:17:16 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169, down -4.41% from yesterday's ₹176.8

The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 173.17 & second support of 169.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 167.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of 167.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

30 Apr 2024, 02:56:09 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days168.85
10 Days169.28
20 Days168.94
50 Days172.76
100 Days152.54
300 Days123.48
30 Apr 2024, 02:55:03 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:47:21 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is -15.77% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 2 PM is down by 15.77% compared to yesterday, with the price at 170, a decrease of 3.85%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:36:39 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation's stock reached a peak of 177.0 and a low of 176.25 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 175.32, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider scaling back on long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 174.18 and 172.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.12Support 1176.37
Resistance 2177.43Support 2175.93
Resistance 3177.87Support 3175.62
30 Apr 2024, 02:11:08 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 14.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy7787
    Hold77711
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6664
30 Apr 2024, 02:06:39 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹176.65, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹176.8

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 176.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.17 and 178.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:46:39 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.23% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 1 PM is 18.23% lower than yesterday, with the price at 176.85, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37:15 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 178.15 and a bottom of 175.6 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 177.17 and 176.58, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.87Support 1175.32
Resistance 2179.28Support 2174.18
Resistance 3180.42Support 3172.77
30 Apr 2024, 01:10:07 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 3.29%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:05:48 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of 175.4 and a high of 180 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:48:00 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.99% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 12 AM is 18.99% lower than yesterday, with the price at 177.75, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

During the previous trading hour, Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 177.9 and a low of 176.95. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 177.63 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.12Support 1177.17
Resistance 2178.48Support 2176.58
Resistance 3179.07Support 3176.22
30 Apr 2024, 12:25:33 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days168.85
10 Days169.28
20 Days168.94
50 Days172.76
100 Days152.54
300 Days123.48
30 Apr 2024, 12:22:45 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:13:14 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹177.75, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹176.8

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 177.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.17 and 178.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:51:29 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -7.45% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is 7.45% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 177.3, a decrease of 0.28%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further declines in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:34:48 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 178.4 and 174.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 174.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 178.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.63Support 1176.18
Resistance 2178.17Support 2175.27
Resistance 3179.08Support 3174.73
30 Apr 2024, 11:28:50 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 14.74% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy7787
    Hold77711
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6664
30 Apr 2024, 11:23:39 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹177, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹176.8

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 177 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.17 and 178.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:13:05 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.2% to reach 177.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are increasing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.43% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation177.150.350.2196.881.4243963.2
Bharat Petroleum Corporation618.25-0.45-0.07687.65331.5131653.59
Gujarat Natural Resources16.020.311.9731.112.27128.56
30 Apr 2024, 10:52:23 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.41% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 10 AM is 3.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 176.8 with no change. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33:01 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 178.95 & a low of 175.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.4Support 1174.95
Resistance 2180.4Support 2173.5
Resistance 3181.85Support 3171.5
30 Apr 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:50:08 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.85% to reach 178.3, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Similarly, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation178.31.50.85196.881.4245546.93
Bharat Petroleum Corporation622.053.350.54687.65331.5132462.78
Gujarat Natural Resources15.710.00.031.112.27126.08
30 Apr 2024, 09:42:24 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.87%; Futures open interest increased by 1.14%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential upward price trend in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:34:23 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹178, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹176.8

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 178 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.17 and 178.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:21:34 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at 178.50. Over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has surged by 117.14% to reach 178.50, while the Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 in the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.42%
3 Months16.08%
6 Months100.28%
YTD36.12%
1 Year117.14%
30 Apr 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.87Support 1173.17
Resistance 2181.28Support 2169.88
Resistance 3184.57Support 3167.47
30 Apr 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 14.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy7787
    Hold77711
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6664
30 Apr 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24318 k

The trading volume yesterday was 81.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02:48 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹171.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 178 & 172.3 yesterday to end at 171.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue