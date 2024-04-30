Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹168.95, down -4.44% from yesterday's ₹176.8

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹173.25, reached a high of ₹178, and closed at ₹171.55. The low for the day was ₹172.3. The market capitalization of the company was ₹243,481.19 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹196.8 and ₹77.92 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,609,312 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Shareholding information
Indian Oil Corporation has a 7.70% MF holding & 8.49% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.91% in december to 7.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.84% in december to 8.49% in march quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency
Indian Oil Corporation's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 7.17% and its return on investment was 5.22%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.30% and 14.62% respectively.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Financial performance
Indian Oil Corporation has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 18.21% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 8882972.00 cr, which is -6.63% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -25.78% and a profit decline of -23.86% in the fourth quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 10.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 4.44% to reach ₹168.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, while Gujarat Natural Resources are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|168.95
|-7.85
|-4.44
|196.8
|81.4
|232670.52
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|610.2
|-8.5
|-1.37
|687.65
|331.5
|129939.37
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.01
|0.3
|1.91
|31.1
|12.27
|128.48
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of ₹168 and a high of ₹180 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Futures trading lower by -4.61%; Futures open interest increased by 9.14%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹168.95, down -4.44% from yesterday's ₹176.8
Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at ₹168.95 - a 4.44% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 176.67 , 184.33 , 188.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 164.67 , 160.33 , 152.67.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 64.18% higher than yesterday
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 3 PM is 64.18% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹168.95, showing a decrease of -4.44%. Volume traded is a crucial factor along with price in analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169, down -4.41% from yesterday's ₹176.8
The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹173.17 & second support of ₹169.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹167.47. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹167.47 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|168.85
|10 Days
|169.28
|20 Days
|168.94
|50 Days
|172.76
|100 Days
|152.54
|300 Days
|123.48
Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is -15.77% lower than yesterday
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 2 PM is down by 15.77% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹170, a decrease of 3.85%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation's stock reached a peak of 177.0 and a low of 176.25 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 175.32, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider scaling back on long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 174.18 and 172.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.12
|Support 1
|176.37
|Resistance 2
|177.43
|Support 2
|175.93
|Resistance 3
|177.87
|Support 3
|175.62
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹176.65, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹176.8
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹176.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.17 and ₹178.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.23% lower than yesterday
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 1 PM is 18.23% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹176.85, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 178.15 and a bottom of 175.6 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 177.17 and 176.58, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.87
|Support 1
|175.32
|Resistance 2
|179.28
|Support 2
|174.18
|Resistance 3
|180.42
|Support 3
|172.77
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 3.29%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of ₹175.4 and a high of ₹180 on the current trading day.
Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.99% lower than yesterday
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 12 AM is 18.99% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹177.75, a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
During the previous trading hour, Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 177.9 and a low of 176.95. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 177.63 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.12
|Support 1
|177.17
|Resistance 2
|178.48
|Support 2
|176.58
|Resistance 3
|179.07
|Support 3
|176.22
Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹177.75, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹176.8
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹177.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.17 and ₹178.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -7.45% lower than yesterday
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is 7.45% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹177.3, a decrease of 0.28%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further declines in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 178.4 and 174.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 174.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 178.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.63
|Support 1
|176.18
|Resistance 2
|178.17
|Support 2
|175.27
|Resistance 3
|179.08
|Support 3
|174.73
Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹177, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹176.8
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹177 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.17 and ₹178.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.2% to reach ₹177.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are increasing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.43% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|177.15
|0.35
|0.2
|196.8
|81.4
|243963.2
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|618.25
|-0.45
|-0.07
|687.65
|331.5
|131653.59
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.02
|0.31
|1.97
|31.1
|12.27
|128.56
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.41% lower than yesterday
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 10 AM is 3.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹176.8 with no change. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 178.95 & a low of 175.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.4
|Support 1
|174.95
|Resistance 2
|180.4
|Support 2
|173.5
|Resistance 3
|181.85
|Support 3
|171.5
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.87%; Futures open interest increased by 1.14%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential upward price trend in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹178, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹176.8
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹178 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.17 and ₹178.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹178.50. Over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has surged by 117.14% to reach ₹178.50, while the Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 in the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.42%
|3 Months
|16.08%
|6 Months
|100.28%
|YTD
|36.12%
|1 Year
|117.14%
Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.87
|Support 1
|173.17
|Resistance 2
|181.28
|Support 2
|169.88
|Resistance 3
|184.57
|Support 3
|167.47
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24318 k
The trading volume yesterday was 81.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹171.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹178 & ₹172.3 yesterday to end at ₹171.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
