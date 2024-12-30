Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 137.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 137.95 and closed slightly lower at 137.85. The stock reached a high of 138.85 and a low of 136.10 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 194,661.3 crore. Over the past year, IOC's stock has seen a 52-week high of 196.80 and a low of 123.55, with a trading volume of 688,125 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.17Support 1135.42
Resistance 2139.88Support 2134.38
Resistance 3140.92Support 3132.67
30 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 22.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6654
    Buy9998
    Hold6675
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell4457
30 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15402 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 688 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹137.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 138.85 & 136.1 yesterday to end at 136.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

