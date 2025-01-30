Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹123.10 and closed at ₹122.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹124.40, while the lowest was ₹122.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹174,595 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹121.25, with a trading volume of 650,695 shares on the BSE.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 650 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹124.40 & ₹122.95 yesterday to end at ₹123.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend