Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 0.90 %. The stock closed at 122.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 123.10 and closed at 122.65. The highest price reached during the day was 124.40, while the lowest was 122.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 174,595 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 196.80 and a low of 121.25, with a trading volume of 650,695 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15875 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 650 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹122.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 124.40 & 122.95 yesterday to end at 123.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

