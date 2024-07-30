Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 176.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock on the last trading day opened at 178, reaching a high of 181.75 and a low of 178 before closing at 176.55. The market cap stood at 248,163.52 crore with a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 4,489,316 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1181.83Support 1178.08
Resistance 2183.67Support 2176.17
Resistance 3185.58Support 3174.33
30 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 158.0, 12.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy7667
    Hold5667
    Sell7783
    Strong Sell5556
30 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33436 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹176.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 181.75 & 178 yesterday to end at 180.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

