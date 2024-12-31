Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's shares opened and closed at ₹136.3, with a high of ₹136.95 and a low of ₹134.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹192,401.9 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹123.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 867,174 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
