Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's open and close prices were ₹180.2. The high was ₹185.95, and the low was ₹178.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹252019.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8, and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume was 3195637 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.08% and is currently trading at ₹182.85. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Oil Corporation have gained 95.15% to reach ₹182.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.33%
|3 Months
|-0.92%
|6 Months
|23.87%
|YTD
|40.89%
|1 Year
|95.15%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|186.73
|Support 1
|179.28
|Resistance 2
|190.07
|Support 2
|175.17
|Resistance 3
|194.18
|Support 3
|171.83
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹158.0, 13.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹109.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 79 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36374 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 117.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 75 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹180.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.95 & ₹178.5 yesterday to end at ₹183. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend