Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 180.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's open and close prices were 180.2. The high was 185.95, and the low was 178.5. The market capitalization stood at 252019.56 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume was 3195637 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.08% and is currently trading at 182.85. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Oil Corporation have gained 95.15% to reach 182.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.33%
3 Months-0.92%
6 Months23.87%
YTD40.89%
1 Year95.15%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1186.73Support 1179.28
Resistance 2190.07Support 2175.17
Resistance 3194.18Support 3171.83
31 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 158.0, 13.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 109.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy7666
    Hold5665
    Sell7785
    Strong Sell5557
31 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 79 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36374 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 117.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 75 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹180.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.95 & 178.5 yesterday to end at 183. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

