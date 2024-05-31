Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 161.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 165, closed at 165.05 with a high of 165.25 and a low of 161.4 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stands at 223030.43 crore. The 52-week high is 196.8 and the 52-week low is 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1259138 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163.2, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹161.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 163.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.12 and 164.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at 163.20. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has surged by 79.94% to 163.20, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.57%
3 Months-4.01%
6 Months44.92%
YTD24.72%
1 Year79.94%
31 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.97Support 1161.12
Resistance 2167.03Support 2159.33
Resistance 3168.82Support 3157.27
31 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5577
    Hold55710
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6665
31 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23219 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1259 k.

31 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹165.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165.25 & 161.4 yesterday to end at 165.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

