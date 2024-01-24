Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Overseas Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.38 %. The stock closed at 45.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.73 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Overseas Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) opened at 46.11 and closed at 45.26. The stock reached a high of 47.06 and a low of 43.42 during the day. The market capitalization of IOB is 82,660.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 51, while the 52-week low is 20.87. The BSE volume for IOB was 4,478,438 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Live :Indian Overseas Bank closed at ₹45.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Overseas Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange recorded a volume of 4,478,438 shares. The closing price for the stock was 45.26.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.