Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Overseas Bank opened at ₹44.42 and closed at ₹43.73. The stock had a high of ₹46.84 and a low of ₹43.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹87,083.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹51 and the 52-week low is ₹20.87. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,018,961 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.