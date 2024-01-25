Hello User
Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Overseas Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 46.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Overseas Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Overseas Bank opened at 44.42 and closed at 43.73. The stock had a high of 46.84 and a low of 43.5. The market capitalization of the company is 87,083.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 51 and the 52-week low is 20.87. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,018,961 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Today :Indian Overseas Bank trading at ₹46.3, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹46.07

The current stock price of Indian Overseas Bank is 46.3 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 0.23. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.5% or 0.23 points.

25 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Live :Indian Overseas Bank closed at ₹43.73 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Overseas Bank had a volume of 7,018,961 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the bank's stock was 43.73.

