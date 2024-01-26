Hello User
Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank's stock plummets as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Overseas Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 46.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.77 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Overseas Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : The Indian Overseas Bank's stock opened at 46.47 and closed at 46.07 on the last trading day. The highest price for the day was 47.35, while the lowest was 45.51. The market capitalization of the bank is 86,516.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 51, and the 52-week low is 20.87. The BSE volume for the day was 5,322,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Today :Indian Overseas Bank trading at ₹45.77, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹46.07

The current data for Indian Overseas Bank's stock shows that the price is 45.77. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.65 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Live :Indian Overseas Bank closed at ₹46.07 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Indian Overseas Bank was 5,322,757 shares. The closing price for the shares was 46.07.

