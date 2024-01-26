Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank's stock plummets as investors sell off shares

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : The Indian Overseas Bank's stock opened at ₹46.47 and closed at ₹46.07 on the last trading day. The highest price for the day was ₹47.35, while the lowest was ₹45.51. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹86,516.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹51, and the 52-week low is ₹20.87. The BSE volume for the day was 5,322,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.