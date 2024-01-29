Hello User
Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Overseas Bank stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 46.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.77 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Overseas Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) opened at 46.47 and closed at 46.07. The stock's high for the day was 47.35, while the low was 45.51. The market capitalization of IOB is currently 86,516.34 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 51 and a low of 20.87. On the BSE, a total of 5,322,757 shares of IOB were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price update :Indian Overseas Bank closed at ₹46.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Overseas Bank had a BSE volume of 5,322,757 shares. The closing price for the shares was 46.07.

