Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank Soars as Investors Show Confidence

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : The Indian Overseas Bank opened at ₹46.71 and closed at ₹45.77 on the last day. The stock experienced a high of ₹49.7 and a low of ₹45.91 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹91,657.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹51, while the 52-week low is ₹20.87. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,366,022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.