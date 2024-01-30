Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank Soars as Investors Show Confidence

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : The Indian Overseas Bank opened at ₹46.71 and closed at ₹45.77 on the last day. The stock experienced a high of ₹49.7 and a low of ₹45.91 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹91,657.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹51, while the 52-week low is ₹20.87. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,366,022 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Indian Overseas Bank has increased by 5.94%, resulting in a net change of ₹2.72. The current stock price stands at ₹48.49.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.62%
|3 Months
|8.49%
|6 Months
|83.87%
|YTD
|11.89%
|1 Year
|78.13%
On the last day of trading for Indian Overseas Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,366,022. The closing price for the shares was ₹45.77.
