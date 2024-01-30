Hello User
Indian Overseas Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Overseas Bank Soars as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Overseas Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 5.94 %. The stock closed at 45.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.49 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Overseas Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : The Indian Overseas Bank opened at 46.71 and closed at 45.77 on the last day. The stock experienced a high of 49.7 and a low of 45.91 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 91,657.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 51, while the 52-week low is 20.87. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,366,022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price update :Indian Overseas Bank trading at ₹48.49, up 5.94% from yesterday's ₹45.77

The stock price of Indian Overseas Bank has increased by 5.94%, resulting in a net change of 2.72. The current stock price stands at 48.49.

30 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.62%
3 Months8.49%
6 Months83.87%
YTD11.89%
1 Year78.13%
30 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Live :Indian Overseas Bank closed at ₹45.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Overseas Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,366,022. The closing price for the shares was 45.77.

