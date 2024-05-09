Hello User
Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Overseas Bank stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 62.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.33 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Overseas Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Overseas Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Overseas Bank opened at 62.49 and closed at 62.4. The high for the day was 64.3 and the low was 62.02. The market capitalization stood at 119708.98 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 83.8 and 23.57 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1251484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Today : Indian Overseas Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14817 k

The trading volume yesterday was 18.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1251 k.

09 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Overseas Bank share price Live :Indian Overseas Bank closed at ₹62.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 64.3 & 62.02 yesterday to end at 62.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

