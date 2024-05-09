Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Overseas Bank opened at ₹62.49 and closed at ₹62.4. The high for the day was ₹64.3 and the low was ₹62.02. The market capitalization stood at 119708.98 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹83.8 and ₹23.57 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1251484 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 18.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1251 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹64.3 & ₹62.02 yesterday to end at ₹62.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
